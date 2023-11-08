MU Senate Elections: Bombay HC Asks To File Fresh Plea | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Sagar Devre, seeking the restoration of his petition and praying for the initiation of Contempt of Court proceedings against Mumbai University (MU) and its registrar for a 'wilful breach' of the undertaking/commitment given to the court. The commitment was that the university would hold the Senate elections as per the prescribed schedule announced in July.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Manjusha Deshpande disposed of the petition and asked Devre to file either a fresh petition or a proper contempt plea.

Devre had filed a plea challenging MU's decision

Initially, Devre had filed a plea challenging MU's decision to postpone the elections after objections were raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar. Devre later filed an application seeking contempt action against the university.

The High Court had disposed of Devre's plea on October 9 after MU assured that it would complete the scrutiny of the complaints related to the Senate elections by October 25 and immediately thereafter declare the election schedule.

However, on October 25, the Management Council of MU announced conducting voter registration for the graduate constituency news, after a three-member committee faulted the university for making Aadhar mandatory for the registration process.

Devre once again approached the High Court, challenging this decision and claiming that it violated the commitment made to the court.

Therefore, Devre has sought the restoration of his petition, which was previously disposed of, and requested that it be decided on its merit.