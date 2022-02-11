MSRTC strike: Maharashtra govt to submit recommendations of committee and CM’s views by Feb 18

The Maharashtra government will submit by February 18, the recommendations of the Special Committee appointed to look into the demand of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) that they be treated as employees of the state government and the opinion of the Chief Minister on the same.

The government was to submit a report by February 3.

On Friday, State counsel SC Naidu sought more time to file the report. “We will place the report and the CM’s opinion on the same in a sealed cover by February 18,” said Naidu.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik, while granting time to the government, kept the matter for hearing on February 22.

As per the earlier HC directive on November 8 last year, a three-member committee was appointed by the government comprising Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Finance Department and Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department. The Managing Director of MSRTC is to act as a coordinator and assist the above committee. He has no powers in decision making.

The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by MSRTC after its workers went on strike from November 3-4 midnight to press their demand that they be treated as par with the state government employees.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:59 PM IST