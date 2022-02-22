MSRTC strike: Maharashtra Govt submits report in sealed cover, HC seeks clarification on CM’s opinion

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday submitted a report of the Special Committee appointed to look into the demand of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) that they be treated as employees of the state government and the opinion of the Chief Minister on the same.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover to the Bombay High Court which included the CM's opinion/ views on the same.

After going through the report, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik remarked that although the CM’s opinion was submitted along with the report, it did not bear his signature. The court questioned whether it was the CM’s opinion or the opinion of the government officer who prepared the report.

Asking clarification from the government, the HC has kept the matter for hearing on February 25.

As per the earlier HC directive on November 8 last year, a three-member committee was appointed by the government to look into the demands of the MSRTC workers.

The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by MSRTC after its workers went on strike from November 3-4 midnight to press their demand that they be treated as par with the state government employees.

