MSRTC strike: Maharashtra govt asked to place committee report within 2 weeks before cabinet for approval

The Bombay high court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to place the report – prepared by a 3-member committee to look into the demands of the striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers – within two weeks before the cabinet for approval.

A division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik is hearing a contempt petition filed by MSRTC after its workers went on strike from November 3-4 midnight to press their demand that they be treated as par with the state government employees.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover to the HC which included the CM's opinion/ views on the same.

SC Naidu, counsel for the government, turned down the request from the advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, appearing for the striking employees, for a copy of the report. Sadavarte said that if the employees were informed of their demands being met then they would immediately resume work.

However, Naidu said that the government would have to place the report before the cabinet for approval.

After going through the report, CJ said: “The cabinet approval is required because of huge financial implications.” The HC then asked the government to place the report before the cabinet within two weeks.

GS Hegde, advocate for MSRTC, argued that irrespective of the positive or negative findings of the report on merger of MSRTC with the state government, the workers should resume duty.

Hegde said that of the 82,000 workers, 28,000 have resumed work. He further said that the students in the interior Maharashtra were facing hardship as the schools have reopened fully and they depend primarily on the state transport buses.

The MSRTC also assured the HC that if the workers were to resume duty immediately, it would not take any action, including criminal action against those employees.

As per the earlier HC directive on November 8 last year, a three-member committee was appointed by the government to look into the demands of the MSRTC workers. Their demand is that the transport corporation be merged with the state government. The government had earlier announced a hike in workers’ pay grade and several other benefits. The demand for merger was turned down as it would have implications on various other transport corporations in the state.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on March 11.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:33 PM IST