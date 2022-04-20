e-Paper Get App
MSRTC protest: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte sent to 14-day judicial custody

MSRTC protest: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte sent to 14-day judicial custody

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Gunaratna Sadavarte | ANI
Gunaratna Sadavarte | ANI
A court in Mumbai sent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody on April 20.

He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on April 8.

Today, the Mumbai Police also seized a money counting machine from the residence of accused lawyer.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:01 PM IST