MSRTC protest: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court in Mumbai sent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody on April 20.

He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on April 8.

Today, the Mumbai Police also seized a money counting machine from the residence of accused lawyer.

A Mumbai court sends lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on April 8. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:01 PM IST