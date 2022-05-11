MP HC issues notices to Centre, state govt on plea to stop namaz at Bhojshala complex

INDORE: The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central and State Governments and the Archaeological Survey of India in a petition seeking to reclaim the Bhojshala complex located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for Hindus and prohibit Muslims from offering Namaz on its premises.

The plea also seeks to re-establish the idol of Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) which was established by King Bhoj in the year 1034 A.D but taken to London by the Britishers after it was desecrated.

The petitioner has contended that the religious sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharam are connected with the Bhojshala complex which they regard as a place of worship. The petitioner is therefore "espousing the cause of Hindu community for enforcement of right to religion guaranteed under Article 25 and right to conserve cultural heritage under Article 29 of the Constitution of India."

A bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Amarnath Keshwarwani noted that the petition was a "comprehensive one". The bench admitted the plea and issued notice to ASI, the Central government and the State of Madhya Pradesh.

The PIL also challenges an ASI notification dated April 7, 2003, which allowed Muslims to offer namaz within the Bhojshala complex, and restricted the right of Hindus to worship within the aforesaid premises. The petitioner has further alleged that the ASI allowed Muslims to offer prayers within the temple complex on the erroneous plea that the Muslim rulers had constructed Kamal Maula Mosque at the said site".

Some of the questions raised by the PIL are:

· Whether the Bhojshala temple complex was existing since 1034 A.D. and Muslim rulers destroyed/damaged part of the building?

· Whether any right accrues in favour of Muslim community who have raised any construction at the site of Hindu temple after demolishing it?

· Whether the Bhojshala complex has all the trappings of a Hindu temple?

· Whether mutilated idols in a religious building offends the religious sentiments of members of Hindu community?

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:47 PM IST