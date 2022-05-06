Money laundering case: NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till May 20

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody has been extended till May 20, in a money laundering case.

Malik was arrested in February by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik, 62, had earlier told the court that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

