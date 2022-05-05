Money laundering case: Nawab Malik seeks re-admission in JJ hospital

A special court was on Thursday informed that NCP leader Nawab Malik in custody in a money laundering case and admitted in state’s JJ hospital since Monday, was discharged on Thursday without the knowledge of his family. His lawyer sought that he be readmitted in it.

Malik’s lawyer Taraq Sayed informed the court regarding his being discharged on Thursday. The court was scheduled to hear his plea for being shifted to a private hospital from JJ hospital. It was then sought that he be admitted at JJ hospital again considering his health condition and required tests be conducted in the presence of a private doctor of Malik. The court has called for a response on the ED on this.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the ED told the court that while the agency does not have an objection to his being hospitalised, they said he should be admitted at JJ instead of at a private hospital. He further told the court that all required tests are available at the state-run facility.

Malik had made an application for a 6-week medical bail for surgery for a kidney ailment and had stated that in the alternative, he be shifted to a private hospital for his surgery and treatment. The ED had opposed his plea and said in its response that by way of the plea he intends to escape the clutches of law. While this application is yet to be heard, Malik got admitted in JJ hospital on Monday with complaints of fever and shivering among others.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:57 PM IST