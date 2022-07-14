Mohammed Zubair moves Supreme Court seeking quashing of all FIRs registered by UP Police over his tweets

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair | Twitter/@zoo_bear

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's counsel on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of all six FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police over his tweets.

Zubair has also challenged the constitutional validity of the SIT formed in Uttar Pradesh in 6 FIRs registered against him.

He has been arrested in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Today, the Hathras court also sent the Alt News co-founder to 14-day judicial custody after two cases were registered against him in the district on July 4.

The security in the area was beefed up near the court area, thereafter Zubair was produced in CJM Shivakumari Court.

Last week, the apex court granted interim bail for five days to Zubair in the FIR registered against him in Sitapur.

The Supreme Court was hearing Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.