Mohali court issues arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructed the police to arrest and produce him before the court, reported news agency ANI.

For the unversed, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the Delhi police brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

The Delhi Police had also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He was produced before a magistrate late on Friday, according to the Delhi Police officials.

Pritpal Singh Bagga said that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 am.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP and its governments of protecting its "goon" who incited riots in Punjab.

The BJP has accused Punjab Police of "abducting" Bagga, who has been vocal in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the AAP chief of pursuing vendetta through the state police.

The AAP, however, has rejected the charge and said the Bagga was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Punjab.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "The entire BJP and its governments are engaged in saving one of their goons who spoke against the brotherhood in Punjab and incited riots." "The BJP is a party of goons which makes even its government do the job of goons. Never even by mistake, these people talk about education, health, inflation and unemployment," he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST