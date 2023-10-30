Minor's Death By Negligence: Bombay HC Quashes Case On Humanitarian Grounds | File

Mumbai: Following a consent from the family of the four-year-old deceased, the Bombay High Court has quashed a case against a shopkeeper and his employee on humanitarian grounds, who were charged under the Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence). The offence prescribes a maximum punishment of two years with or without fine.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh allowed the petition filed by shopkeeper Anandraj Manikam on the condition that he would deposit Rs25,000 with the Advocate’s Association of Western India Generation Next Fund.

The May 16 accident

According to the prosecution, the minor went to Manikam's shop to buy chips on May 16. While she was playfully clinging to the glass counter, it collapsed and fell on her. The girl passed away while undergoing treatment. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Manikam and his employee at the Meghwadi police station.

Manikam approached the HC through Advocate Karim Pathan and sought quashing of the case, saying that they had reached a settlement with the girl’s family. State Advocate Sangeeta Shinde informed the court that till date, the police have not submitted a charge-sheet in the case. An affidavit was filed by the complainant stating that he had no grievance against the petitioners. His advocate, Fazlurrahman Shaikh, further stated that on humanitarian grounds, his client has shown his willingness to give no objection for amicable settlement.

The court accordingly quashed the FIR directing Manikam to deposit Rs25,000 within six weeks. It clarified that if the cost is not paid within the stipulated period, the petition shall stand revived automatically. In that event, the investigating officer shall complete the probe expeditiously.

The HC has kept the matter for compliance on November 9.

