Mathura: Hearing in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case to be held on January 25

Mathura: The Mathura court on Friday listed the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute matter for the next hearing on January 25.

The court of Additional Civil Judge Senior Division III was hearing the of Hindu Sena Amin survey case today. During the hearing, both parties presented their arguments in court.

The court had earlier given notice on the petition of Vishnu Gupta of Hindu Sena. The Muslim party had objected to the survey report of Shahi Idgah by Hindu Sena Amin.

During the last hearing, the court stayed the Amin survey on the objection of the Muslim party.

In December last year, the court issued an order to conduct a survey at the disputed site. The court issued notices to all parties, saying they had been asked to comply with the court's order.

On December 8, Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta and Vice President Surjit Singh Yadav had claimed in the court that the Idgah was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing the temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah.