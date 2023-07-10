Maharashtra CET: Other Students Can’t Lose Benefit Received, Says HC | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, on Monday, reserved its order in the plea by 157 students seeking cancellation of 2023-24 MBA admission alleging that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) was held in an arbitrary manner. The court said that students (who haven’t approached the court) cannot lose the benefit they have received, assuming they have got undue benefit(as alleged by 157 petitioners). The court will pass the order in the petition on today (Tuesday).

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, on July 3, had refused to stay the process but said that the admission will be subject to the final outcome of their petition challenging the retest for selective students.

Advocate: CET cell did not follow the regular process

“Somebody who has got benefit, should lose it without being heard, court does not allow that… it has nothing to do whether you are right or wrong. This is not how this court functions,” said Justice Patel. He added, “You (petitioners) want to join two lakh people to this petition, then do it. That is precisely the consequence.”

Satish Talekar, advocate for the petitioner students argued that the CET cell did not follow the regular process of normalisation of marks in the entrance exam. The rules dealing with the preparation of merit list state that raw marks of students have to be published before publishing the percentile score. “Most of the candidates had raised grievances about not publishing raw marks but it was not addressed,” argued Talekar.

The authorities cannot discontinue or change the method of publishing the results after the exams. “…Rules of games should be changed before the game starts and not after the game is over…the method laid down has not been followed,” added Talekar.

However, the bench remarked that a few candidates cannot insist on doing it the same way. “We understand the raw scores should have been published, but your arguments that because of this (changed method) marks are skewed is not correct,” quipped Justice Patel. The judges further said that the notice for the retest was issued on April 6, whereas the retest was conducted on May 6.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf asked how the state could take an adversarial stand against its own students. Over one lakh students appeared for the exam and none of them have raised any issue.

Saraf further added that the same system was followed in all exams, including engineering. “(It is) not being done for the first time. At the behest of a perceived prejudice by 0.3% of students, can remaining students be prejudiced? No system can be fair to all,” added Saraf.