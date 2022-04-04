Maharashtra to appoint chairperson and members of Child Rights Commission in six weeks

The state government on Monday told the Bombay high court it will appoint the chairperson and members of the Child Rights Commission within six weeks.

The HC was hearing a PIL by Child Marriage Prohibition Committee highlighting that the Commission is not functional for 2 years. The PIL seeks strict implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and prays that child marriages should be cancelled and offences be registered in cases of child marriages.

The plea states that a large number of child marriages go unreported and the actual number of such marriages is much higher than the official figures. Highlighting the negative effects of early marriage, it says that it has devastating consequences on a girl's life. Girls married young are far less likely to stay in school, with lifelong economic impacts, it says.

The HC kept the PIL for hearing in June and directed the State to produce the appointment letters.

