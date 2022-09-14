Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu sent to judicial custody in connection with 2018 political protest

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Independent MLA Bachu Kadu to 14 days judicial custody in a case of obstructing a public servant during a political protest in 2018.
He was arrested by the Mumbai Police after his bail application was rejected by the Girgaon court.
The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Kadu however when the MLA appeared before the court today and applied for bail it was rejected.
