Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu sent to judicial custody in connection with 2018 political protest

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
Bachchu Kadu |

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Independent MLA Bachu Kadu to 14 days judicial custody in a case of obstructing a public servant during a political protest in 2018.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police after his bail application was rejected by the Girgaon court. 

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Kadu however when the MLA appeared before the court today and applied for bail it was rejected.

