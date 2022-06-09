Maharashtra: Koregaon Bhima Commission summons presidents of six political parties

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Thursday issued summons to presidents of six political parties in Maharashtra.
The political parties include the Shiv Sena, the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Republican Party of India (A).
