Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh ‘brain behind conspiracy’ says ED opposing his bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called former state home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh ‘brain behind the whole conspiracy’ to collect money from orchestra bar owners, in its response filed before a special court on Wednesday while opposing his bail application.

In its 61-page reply the agency has said that Deshmukh during his tenure as home minister of Maharashtra has deliberately indulged in illegal activities of collection of money and worked against public interest to gain undue advantage. “Intentions of the accused were dishonest and to gain monetarily while serving at the very high level of politics,” the reply stated. It also said that it had to approach a court for action against him as he would not present himself before the agency despite multiple summons. If released on bail, he may again abscond, it stated.

The agency further said that Deshmukh is an influential person and if granted bail, may influence witnesses owing to strong financial power and knowledge of the direction of investigation. Deshmukh’s co-accused dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze had also sought bail. The agency made this identical submission while opposing his bail too on Wednesday.

Deshmukh, in his bail application filed last month through his advocate Aniket Nikam, had cited the testimonies of witnesses before the state appointed Chandiwal Commission that is probing the corruption allegations him and said that it was clear from them that it is former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh for whom Vaze was making collections from businesses and not on his instructions. He had also questioned the credibility of Vaze, who had several cases against him and on whose statements the agency had relied heavily.

The ED in its reply said that the statements of Vaze were recorded voluntarily when he was in judicial custody in another case in Arthur Road jail and that he had admitted that he was collecting money from businesses on Deshmukh’s instructions.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:57 PM IST