Lucknow: NIA Court hands life sentence to three in 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case

The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday sentenced Saba Uddin, Imran Shahzad and Farooq to life imprisonment and ₹5,000 penalty.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
The NIA court in Lucknow has sentenced three ultras to life imprisonment in the case of attack on CRPF Camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in the year 2007.

The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday sentenced Saba Uddin, Imran Shahzad and Farooq to life imprisonment and ₹5,000 penalty.

These accused had attacked CRPF camp in Rampur and during their arrest AK 47, hand grenade, Pakistani passports were found from them.

It may be mentioned that 7 Jawans of CRPF and a rickshaw puller had died in the attack on Rampur camp that occurred in the midnight of 31 December 2007.

11 arrested, 56 witnesses in over 11-year case

The police and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested 11 persons in connection with this case. The proceedings in this case has been going on in the Court for more than 11 years and 56 witnesses were produced by the police.

Meanwhile security of the persons concerned with the case has been beefed up after the verdict. Security measures at the CRPF Group Centre in Rampur too have been increased. Special security has been provided to the concerned judge and the government counsel.

article-image

