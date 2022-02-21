Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Families of deceased farmers move Supreme Court challenging Ashish Mishra's bail

In the latest development in Lakhimpur Kheri killings case, family members of the farmers killed in the violence have moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail of accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

A plea has been filed in SC challenging grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people including four farmers on October 3 last year. Four farmers were allegedly run over by an SUV while a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

According to PTI, three family members of the farmers who were killed in the violence have sought a stay on the February 10 bail order of the Lucknow bench of the high court saying the verdict was "unsustainable in eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter".

"The lack of any discussion in the High Court's order as regards the settled principles for grant of bail is on account of lack of any substantive submissions to this effect by the State as the accused wields substantial influence over the state government as his father is a Union Minister from the same political party that rules the State."

There has been an improper and arbitrary exercise contrary to settled law by the high court which has granted bail without at all considering the heinous nature of the crime, it said.

Seeking "stay of the impugned bail order", the plea narrated the sequence of evidence and said, "The act of deliberately crushing the peacefully returning farmers by the Thar vehicle on the instructions of the accused from the back was not an act of negligence or carelessness but a pre-planned conspiracy as the accused thereafter from the farms circled back to the place of the 'dangal' event at around 4:00 pm and acted as if nothing had happened".

The plea said the high court did not consider the "overwhelming evidence" against the accused, position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses and the likelihood of him fleeing from justice and repeating the offence while granting the bail.

On November 17 last year, the top court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the probe by Uttar Pradesh SIT which will also get three IPS officers who are not natives of the state.

Recently, another plea seeking cancellation of bail of accused Ashish Mishra was filed by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda on whose letter the apex court had taken the suo motu cognizance of the incident.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:30 PM IST