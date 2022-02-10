Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC grants bail to union minister's son Ashish Mishra

Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the incident.

An FIR was registered against him and a few others over the incident, but the UP Police did not move against him until the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter.

His arrest came a day after the apex court expressed its dissatisfaction with the UP government over the action taken in the case.

Ashish Mishra turned up for questioning the second time he was summoned, and after 12 hours the nine-member SIT headed by DIG Agarwal, arrested him.

Eight people were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were farmers who were mowed down by a speeding SUV, belonging to Ashish Mishra. One journalist covering the incident was also killed in the incident.

The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident has said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:43 PM IST