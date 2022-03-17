Lakhimpur Kheri case: UP govt told to protect witnesses

Taking a serious view of an attack on a key witness of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, involving mowing down of four farmers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Yogi Adityanath’s government to take steps to protect all witnesses and questioned why it did not challenge the grant of bail to main accused Ashish, son of a Union Minister of State.

Asking the Uttar Pradesh government to file a “detailed affidavit” narrating the steps that have been taken to protect the witnesses, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, heading a special bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, further sought response on the plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Ashish Mishra by Allahabad High Court on February 10.

Directing the posting of the matter on March 24, the court also ordered that a notice be issued to Ashish Mishra. As senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner Jagjeet Singh and other family members of deceased farmers, told the court that Ashish was granted bail on February 10 and Uttar Pradesh government has not challenged it, CJI Ramana asked the lawyer representing Uttar Pradesh, “Madam what is this?” She responded saying that she has no instructions.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan told the court that they had in advance served the copy of the petition on the State government.

Dushyant Dave told the court that the High Court judge has “completely misdirected himself on the principle relating to the grant of bail” in granting bail to Ashish, completely ignoring the well-reasoned detailed trial court order refusing bail.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:09 AM IST