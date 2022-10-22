Kurla youth gets life term for planning to bomb school, propagating IS ideology | File photo

A 28-year-old techie from Kurla arrested in Oct 2014 by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for conspiring to bomb the American School of Bombay in Bandra in a lone wolf attack and also propagating the ideology of the Islamic State, was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court.

In an apparent rare sentence under the provision for offences related to cyber terrorism under the Information Technology Act, he was sentenced to life imprisonment under Sec 66 F of the Act that deals with punishment for cyber terrorism. The provision has a maximum sentence of life term. He was also convicted under Indian Penal Code provisions of 115 (abetment of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy). The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on him under a section of the IT Act.

As per the ATS’s case, it had received information that Ansari was planning the attack and had arrested him. It alleged that in a private company in Andheri where he worked as an Associate Geographic Technician, he used the company’s computer to set up a fake Facebook account and posted objectionable content on it, propagating the ISIS ideology and trying to induce others to join in terror acts. It also alleged that his chats with a person named Omar Elhaj on the social media platform showed he intended to carry out the lone wolf attack on the school and had even downloaded content on making a thermite bomb for the purpose.

In its judgment, the court said he does not deserve much leniency or liberal consideration and that the proved offence against him is certainly a detriment to society and may have caused injury to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country and to public order. After he was found guilty, his advocate sought leniency for him on the grounds of his age and that he had no criminal record. The court was also told that he was young when he committed the acts and has been an undertrial for the past eight years and that his conduct in prison was good. Additional Sessions Judge AA Joglekar said in the judgment that these cannot be mitigating circumstances at the cost of the nation’s security. It said that the law demands that perpetrators of such crimes are to be dealt with by the required degree of deterrence, proportionate to the severity of the offence committed by him.

During the trial, prosecutor Madhukar Dalvi examined 28 prosecution witnesses - among them a cyber expert, Ansari’s colleagues and persons from his neighbourhood. Chats that were retrieved were also produced as evidence before the court.