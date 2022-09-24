Kolkata App fraud: Prime accused Amir Khan sent to police custody

Kolkata: Online mobile game scam accused Amir Khan was on Saturday sent to 14 days in police custody after being produced at Bankshall court.

The Kolkata police on Friday night had arrested Amir Khan from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and after being brought back to Kolkata was produced before a court.

It may be recalled that on September 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered over Rs. 17 crores in connection to a probe into a mobile gaming application scam. Eight cash counting machines were brought to count the recovered money.

According to a press statement given by ED on September 10, an FIR was registered at Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan & others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities on February 15, 2021.

“One person namely Amir Khan, son of Nesar Ahmed Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public. During the initial period, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free,” read the statement of ED.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar hinting towards Trinamool Congress said that it is ‘unbelieving’ that the ‘head’ of Metiabruz didn’t know that such a huge amount was kept in that area.

“The Kolkata Police has arrested Amir Khan to keep him safe. It is a ploy to save him from ED and CBI,” mentioned Majumdar.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and TMC MLA Firhad Hakim said, “No one takes BJP seriously. They (BJP) only criticize people. BJP is trying to influence ED and Kolkata Police through their statements. The law will take its course.”