Kerala: 90-year-old man to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl

The offence under Section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Representative Image |

Palakkad (Kerala): A Kerala court has sentenced a 90-year old man to three years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Karimba village of Palakkad district of the state.

Besides the three-year sentence, Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict for sexually assaulting the 15-year old girl, who was his neighbour, in 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order, said that the man was convicted and punished for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The offence under Section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail.

The SPP said that the court found the accused guilty after examining 9 witnesses and several documents produced by the prosecution.

