Karan Kakkad Murder: Police told to produce reports of polygraph, narco tests on accused

A sessions court has directed the investigation officer of the crime branch to produce reports of scientific tests such as polygraph and narco analysis that were conducted on accused Vijay Palande in the murder case of aspiring film producer Karan Kakkad in 2012. Kakkad, then 28, was allegedly killed in his Lokhandwala residence.

Palande and his accomplices are accused of chopping Kakkad’s body into pieces and disposing of it at Kumbharli Ghat along the Satara-Goa road. The crime branch alleges that money and personal reasons were behind the murder. The skull found with the decomposed body of Kakkad retrieved from the ghat did not belong to him. Hence, a case of murder of an unknown person was also registered against Palande.

Palande had made a plea before the court and stated that he had given written consent and the tests – a psychological test, a polygraph test and a narco analysis test, among others – were conducted in Aug and Sept 2012 on the orders of a magistrate court in the city. He sought that he provided the reports and soft copies of all the tests. He said officials of the crime branch had told him when he was in their custody for interrogation, they would give him a clean chit from the case if he agrees to give his consent for the tests. Further, he said he was told by the officials and a psychology division expert that they will provide him with all the findings and a CD copy of the narco analysis test.

The court noted that a similar plea of Palande was rejected in 2014 and then the court had observed that he could call for the material, etc while leading evidence in his defence after the prosecution completes examining its witnesses. It stated that in an appeal, the Bombay High Court had held in 2019 that an accused can call for material during an investigation, inquiry or trial. It also relied on an apex court judgment that held that in all criminal trials the accused be furnished with the statements, documents, etc which are not relied upon by the prosecution. It said in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the prosecution is duty-bound to furnish these.