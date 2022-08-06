Judges should face narco-analysis test to disprove allegations levelled against them: Justice Bhat |

Bengaluru: A judge who retired from the Karnataka High Court recently has suggested that judges should face narco-analysis tests to disprove allegations levelled against them. This must be applied when allegations are made against judges and if there is a feeling that the complaint is motivated and false, then the complainant should undergo such tests.

Justice P Krishna Bhat suggested these truth-tests to judges, Lokayuktas and other higher officials. He was speaking at a farewell organised for him in the High Court on Thursday, according to agency reports.

"It may appear absurd and drastic. Judges, judicial officers and such other high functionaries like Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, etc, should offer themselves for narco-analysis test," the judge said.

Justice Bhat said allegations have “caused incalculable damage to credibility of the functionary in particular and institution at large."

He also addressed the issues of independence of judiciary and excessive adherence to protocol which, he said, is a vanity that judges should avoid.

Citing the example of a High Court judge who wrote to the then Chief Justice to take action against a District Judge because the latter did not receive him personally at the airport, Justice Bhat said, "Such Judges render themselves unfit to hold any public positions. Such vanities are destructive of judicial independence."

On independence of the judiciary, he said: "To my mind, the threat to the independence of the judiciary is a myth. Independence of the judiciary is realised by an individual judge remaining independent. It can be attained by the judge internalising certain values and virtues. It is the judge who is a recluse who makes for an independent judiciary", he said quoting former Chief Justice of India, Justice E S Venkataramaiah.

On the abuse of power by judges in high places, he was rather blunt when he said: "If the progeny of the judges of the most superior court in the country call on the judicial officers at their residence with eager litigants in tow with an attempt to pass slips and thereafter, drop the name of their forbear with hints of protection, then there is a serious problem to the independence of the judiciary."