Jail authority had no reason to disallow Ayurvedic medicines: Court

A special court has said in a detailed order in which it directed the Taloja jail authority to follow a 2018 order and permit Bhima-Koregaon accused and lawyer Surendra Gadling to carry Ayurvedic medicines in prison, that the superintendent of the prison had no reason to disallow them.

The court noted that on perusal of an order dated Nov 29, 2018, his predecessor had permitted the medicines. This order had been in response to an application by Gadling then for the Ayurvedic medicines. The court had by that order said that the medicines be provided to him by taking the advice of the jail doctor. “Considering the aforesaid order, in fact, the superintendent of Taloja Central Prison had no reason to disallow the applicant from carrying the Ayurvedic medicines,” special judge Dinesh E. Kothalikar said in his present order.

Gadling had sought in his application that the jail authority is asked to comply with the 2018 order and let him carry the medicines. He told the court that on Nov 26, 2021, his son had brought the Ayurvedic medicines and handed it over to him, but that the superintendent had not allowed him to carry them to his cell.

On Monday, by another order, the court permitted Gadling to use a plastic chair and table in prison. He had told the court that he is 55 years of age and has several ailments due to which sitting or squatting on the floor for more than a few minutes, causes him back, neck and knee pain. As he is appearing in person, he said he needs to study lengthy documents for long periods and hence needs a plastic chair and table. The court had called for the jail’s response to the plea.

The jail had contended that Gadling could harm himself using the furniture and opposed the facility. The court said the contention is not well-founded and that at no point in time there were such allegations that Gadling had made such an attempt. Judge Kothalikar said that it is undisputed that he is representing himself and that considering the seriousness of the allegations and the large number of documents filed with the charge sheet, he is required to study them for hours together. In this background, the court said it would be just to allow the facility.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:59 PM IST