It's unfortunate for the state that its Governor and CM do not trust each other, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it was unfortunate for Maharashtra that its two heads - the Governor and the Chief Minister - do not trust each other. The HC said that these two heads must sit together and sort out their differences.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand Karnik made the strong remarks while hearing two PILs - one by BJP legislator Girish Mahajan and the other by one Janak Vyas - both challenging the amendments to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) rules pertaining to the election of a speaker of the house and also the deputy speaker.

The PILs contended that the state has breached the fundamental rights (right to equality) of the citizens and also is in breach of the provisions of the Constitution of India.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani for Mahajan argued that the state has amended the rules in December last year by which it has now decided that the CM alone can make any advice to the Governor for the elections of the speaker and its deputy, which is arbitrary. He contended that the CM has to make the advice along with th council of ministers. He urged the bench to intervene and "protect public interest."

"We fail to understand as to how the public is concerned or is affected by the election of the speaker of the assembly. In fact, the public is least interested in who is going to be the speaker," Chief Justice Datta said, adding, "Just go and ask the public who is the speaker of the Lok Sabha? In fact, how many people present in this court will be able to answer?"

Notably, the speaker's post is lying vacant after Nana Patole, the former speaker was appointed as the state Congress president.

During the exchange, CJ Datta referred to the stalemate between the Governor and the CM over the nomination of the 12 members to the house under the Governor's quota.

It won't be out of place to mention that the Governor is yet to approve the names of the 12 members to the state legislative council, recommended by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The issue was highlighted in a PIL in August last year by advocate Satish Talekar and the bench led by CJ Datta had asked the Governor to take a decision on the names at the earliest. It had said that the Governor cannot sit over the file forever and that it was his constitutional duty to declare his decision within reasonable time.

Referring to the dispute, CJ Datta pointed out that it has been eight months that the order was passed for the Governor to decide on the recommendation but he is yet to take a final call.

"In that matter, it was argued that democracy will collapse. Has the democracy died because the governor hasn't approved the 12 names yet? We all should understand that our democracy isn't as brittle as is being argued," the Chief Justice said.

"But at the same time, we believe that this Court shouldn't interfere in every matter of the legislature. In fact, we should have some faith in the Governor's discretion. The CM is the head of the state. Thus, we cannot say that either of the two are not right here,” the CJ added.

Referring to the dispute, CJ Datta further remarked, "The most unfortunate part in Maharashtra is this that the two highest constitutional functionaries do not trust each other. You both (CM and Governor) sit together and sort this out between yourselves."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:35 PM IST