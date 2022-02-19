Is Hindi the national language? Telugu speaker moves SC challenging observation by Bombay HC

Is Hindi the national language of India? This is one of the issues raised in a bail plea filed before the Supreme Court by a Telugu speaker challenging an observation by Bombay High Court in this regard, reports Bar and Bench.

Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad and owner of a tours and travel company, was booked in a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mumbai Police. He claimed that the Anti-Narcotics Cell had informed him of his statutory rights in Hindi, though he was conversant only in Telugu. He accordingly sought bail citing non-compliance with Section 50 (conditions under which search of persons shall be conducted) of the NDPS Act.

The plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court which refused bail with an observation that Hindi, the language in which Reddy was informed of his statutory rights, is the national language.

The rejection order also contained an observation that once Reddy claimed he is conducting tours and travels business, a basic requirement of a person carrying out such business is acquaintance of the language and communication skill.

The plea filed before the Supreme Court has contended that the High Court failed to appreciate that Hindi is not a national language. The plea further states that the accused was not informed of the particulars of the offence for which he was arrested.

The Delhi High Court had recently observed in a preventive detention case that it is a person’s fundamental right under Article 22(5) of the Constitution to have the grounds of detention communicated to him in writing in a language understood by him/ her.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:13 PM IST