Iqbal Kaskar’s bail rejected by SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused bail to Iqbal Kaskar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a 2019 case of allegedly issuing threats to a builder under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the trial court to specify charges in the case and Kaskar was allowed to re-apply for the bail. The appeal was filed against the Bombay High Court’s December 2021 ruling rejecting the bail; the HC denied it saying that the case record shows Kaskar’s involvement in the crime.

In its order, the court said, “At this time, we find no basis to release the applicant on bond. The inquiry is finished, and the charge sheet has been filed. Within six months from today, we direct the court to take cognisance of the charge sheet against the accused. Then he will be able to apply for bail before this court. The special leave petition (SLP) has been terminated.”

Kaskar was apprehended in July last year.

According to the case, the builder, who also ran an electronic goods import business, claimed that his business partner owed him Rs 15 lakh and that in June 2019, he received an international call reportedly from gangster Chhota Shakeel through another accused and gang member Fahim Machmach asking him not to demand the payment. Shakeel, Kaskar, and others were charged after the builder filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station.

Denying the bail, the special MCOCA court found adequate evidence to infer Kaskar’s involvement in the offence of extortion and that “the authorities were warranted in activating provisions of MCOCA” against him.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:59 PM IST