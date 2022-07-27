Intellectual Property Rights: Delhi HC grants Rs 16 lakh damages to Cadbury for theft of 'Gems'

Cadbury Gems, a childhood favorite for many Indians |

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court has directed an Indian company named Neeraj Food Products to pay nearly Rs 16 lakh to British confectionery firm Cadbury for infringing its 'Cadbury Gems' trademark, in a case ongoing for since 2005.

In the case Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd and Anr v. Neeraj Food Products, Cadbury India Limited - as Mondelez was known back then - in 2005 had filed a suit before the court alleging that Neeraj Food Products or the defendant has launched a chocolate product under the mark ‘James Bond’ with an identical colour scheme, layout, and arrangement as that of its ‘Cadbury Gems’ or ‘Gems’ products.

With packaging and product nearly identical, it is understandable that Cadbury was peeved by the 'Cadbury Gems' and 'James Bond' controversy.

In its ruling, the Court has also restrained Neeraj Food Products from using the mark ‘James’ or ‘James Bond’ for its products.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that almost everyone’s childhood is associated with Cadbury Gems and that its brand is known to young and old.

The Court said that Cadbury’s packaging is unique and it is the registered proprietor of the trademark ‘Cadbury Gems’ as well as the artistic character known as ‘Gems Bond’.

There is no doubt that the defendant has infringed on Cadbury’s rights, the judge added.

It is not the first time such a case has emerged in India, a country notorious for its lax Intellectual Property Rights protection laws.

Under Indian laws, trade mark is a mark “capable of being represented graphically and which is capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one person from those of others and may include the shape of goods, their packaging, and combination of colours".

However, the reality is a bit different: in a country like India, where counterfeit items are sold in every street corner, the regulation of trademark infringement poses a big challenge.

On July 16, in a similar case, the Delhi High Court permanently restrained a Bengaluru-based cake shop from using the name “Facebake” or “Facecake”, or in fact any other Facebook trademark, after Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, went to court.