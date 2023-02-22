e-Paper Get App
INS Vindhyagiri - MV Nordlake collision: HC limits liability to ₹20 Cr, govt had claimed ₹1397 Cr damages

MV Nordlake, owned by a German company, was being closed upon by three approaching vessels and in the confusion that ensued while contacting each ship, there was a collision between Nordlake and Vindhyagiri.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
In a relief for Merchant Vessel (MV) Nordlake, which collided with Indian Naval Ship Vindhyagiri on January 30, 2011, the Bombay High Court ruled that Merchant Vessel is entitled to limit its liability in respect of all losses and damages resulting from the collision. 

MV Nordlake, owned by a German company, was being closed upon by three approaching vessels and in the confusion that ensued while contacting each ship, there was a collision between Nordlake and Vindhyagiri. The naval ship was taken to the port and it sank at her berth after the collision. 

Nordlake had filed a cross-suit seeking to limit its liability

A suit was filed by the Indian Navy for arresting Nordlake and sought damages to the tune of Rs 1397.76 crores. The merchant vessel was, however, released after it deposited Rs 33,98,90,00 (over Rs 30 crores) as security. 

Nordlake filed a cross-suit seeking to limit its liability for the said collision. It claimed that it is entitled to limit its liability in respect of all damages in respect of all property claims and consequential losses resulting from the collision. It also sought for the constitution of a limitation fund to limit its liability in the sum of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 27,89,234 equivalent to Rs20,01,86,113 (over twenty crores). For that it sought to withdraw the security amount deposited in Centre’s suit. 

The MV contended that apart from the Navy no other person had made any claim in this court or any other court in India or elsewhere for loss or damages arising out of the collision between the two vessels. It claimed its entitlement to limit its liability is absolute and irrespective of the resultant loss. It also argued that the damages sought by Indian Navy was in excess of the sum which Nordlake was entitled to pay.

Indian Navy: Collision took place due to negligence solely on the part of MV Nordlake

The plea was opposed by the Indian Navy contending that collision took place due to negligence solely on the part of MV Nordlake. Also, as a ship owner, it  had no entitlement to limit its liability. 

However, Justice NJ Jamadar concluded that the stand taken by the Navy was founded on an incorrect impression. The court then ruled that Nordlake  is entitled to limit its liability in respect of all losses and damages in respect of all property claims and consequential losses resulting from the collision. 

The judge additionally ordered that the principal sum of SDR shall carry interest @ 12.75% p.a. from January 20, 2011 till the date of the present order. 

On a request by the Navy, and considering the ramifications of the implementation of this order, Justice Jamadar stayed the operation of this order for six weeks. 

