Innocent Until Proven Guilty: Bombay HC Drops Cruelty Case Against Spouse, In-Laws

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The underlying principle of criminal jurisprudence is that the accused is presumed to be innocent till he is proven guilty, observed the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently. It made the observation on October 18 while quashing cruelty and abetment to suicide case registered against a family after the daughter-in-law died by suicide.

As per the woman's father, the marriage took place in December 2021 and she was found hanging in her house in February 2022. The husband contended that the investigating officer refused to consider his WhatsApp chats with his late wife.

Fair investigation and fair trial are paramount for victim

“The process of fair investigation and fair trial are as much necessary for the victim, as it is also equally necessary for the accused. The investigating officer is under an obligation to carry fair investigation with a sole moto to reach the truth,” said a division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and MW Chandwani. For a fair trial, there is a requirement for fair investigation, the bench said, adding that the investigating officer (IO) has to consider all relevant material which is desirable.

Code of Criminal Procedure

“Needless to say that the Code of Criminal Procedure does not envisage one-sided investigation aimed at collecting material only to substantiate the case of prosecution,” the court underlined, asserting that the essence of the criminal justice system is to reach to the truth.

The court directed the IO to accept the documents sought to be produced by the husband and consider them only to the extent that they are relevant, necessary, or desirable for the sake of just and fair investigation.