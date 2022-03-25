Indrani Mukerjea will flee from India if granted bail: CBI tells SC

NEW DELHI: In the Sheena Bora murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail to her mother Indrani Mukerjea in her petition in the Supreme Court, saying she may run away from the country since she is a British national.

It told the court that Indrani, a media magnate had committed the heinous crime of planning and killing her own daughter and so she does not deserve any leniency.

The CBI asserted that Indrani will also threaten and influence the witnesses. It said she is undergoing proper treatment in Byculla Women's Jail in Mumbai, where 24-hour emergency medical facilities are available.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:23 PM IST