'Indo-Pak war' breaks out among cousins in Ahmedabad

Representative Image | File

Frequent fights among members of a family that migrated from Sindh to Ahmedabad have taken the form of an "Indo-Pak war", with one set of relatives accusing the others of being Pakistani nationals.

As per reports from Times of India, Murli (48) and Anil Parpiyani (44), residents of Kubernagar, approached the Gujarat High Court after their uncle and his son alleged they were not Indian citizens and had fraudulently obtained voter IDs, leading to its cancellation.

The duo approached the Gujarat high court seeking redressal complaint after a complaint to the Election Commission led to the cancellation of the elector photo identity cards (EPIC).

As per the report, disputes over finances have often cropped up between the two families, who have filed several police complaints against each other over the years.

Justice Biren Vaishnav sought a reply from Gujarat's chief electoral officer (CEO) on the cancellation of the voter ID cards and posted further hearing on February 7. The chief electoral officer has been ordered to respond about the cancellation of EPICs by then.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)