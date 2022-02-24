Indefinite adjournment in pre-arrest bail matter detrimental to rights: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that indefinite adjournment in a matter relating to anticipatory bail, that too after admitting it, is detrimental to the "valuable right" of a person. A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli said: "When an application for anticipatory bail was listed before the learned Single Judge, which was also accompanied by an application for ad interim relief, the learned Judge should have decided the same one way or the other, so far as the ad interim prayer was concerned, or should have taken it up for consideration after giving some reasonable time to the state."

It added that even if admitted, the judge should have listed the same for final disposal on a specific date, keeping in view the nature of relief sought in the matter.

"Not giving any specific date, particularly in a matter relating to anticipatory bail, is not a procedure which can be one way or the other, based on the merit of his case and not push him to a position of uncertainty or be condemned without being heard, when it matters," it said.

The top court's February 21 order came on plea filed by Rajesh Seth citing delay by Chhattisgarh High Court in deciding his pre-arrest bail plea. The petitioner was aggrieved that the high court merely admitted the anticipatory bail application filed by him with a further direction to list in due course, but did not consider his application seeking interim protection during pendency of the bail application.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:27 AM IST