In changed circumstances, Ranas taking proceedings light: Prosecution tells Court | PTI

Seeking an NBW against independent legislator couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana booked in the Hanuman Chalisa row, the prosecution told a special court on Thursday that in the changed circumstances, they are taking court proceedings lightly.

The MP-MLA couple had been released on bail after being arrested for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence. The prosecution had approached the court as they had violated bail conditions that had prohibited them from speaking on the subject of the case in the media.

On Thursday, the court was to hear their arguments against the prosecution’s plea to cancel their bail. But neither the couple nor their advocates were present before the court when the matter was called out. Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat sought that a non-bailable warrant be issued against them as he said they had not attended even a single hearing. “In the changed circumstances they are taking the proceedings very lightly. They think nobody can do anything to them now,” the prosecutor told the court. On the last date of July 20 too, no advocate had appeared for the Ranas.

The Rana couple were booked for the offence when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power. “Their conduct shows they have no respect for the law. They are taking the law lightly now,” the prosecution submitted.

The couple’s lawyer asked for an adjournment and said they did not mean any disrespect as alleged. The prosecution had been seeking that the couple be taken in custody as they had violated the bail conditions and hence, that their bail should be cancelled forthwith when the violation is brought to the notice of the court.