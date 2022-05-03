Implement policy decision of withdrawing criminal cases against farmers, social activists: HC to Govt

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to implement its policy decision as per the Government Resolution dated March 14, 2016, under which pending criminal cases against farmers and social activists filed in the course of their agitations was to be withdrawn.

Since the 2016 GR, the government has issued multipole resolutions proposing to withdraw criminal cases against farmers and social activists in which there was no loss of life or loss of public and private property worth more than Rs 5 lakh.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and SG Mehare was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ajit Kale seeking implementation of the various resolutions by the government for withdrawal of cases. The plea contended that despite such resolutions, the government has failed to implement the same in their right perspective.

Kale further informed that over the years, the committee has taken a decision in about 314 cases to implement the government resolutions as part of the policy decision.

The HC has directed the government to file applications within two weeks in those cases where the committee has decided to withdraw prosecution, but the government has not filed the applications. The HC has further requested the lower courts to decide on such applications by the government on a priority basis.

Further, the government has been directed to submit a report on the pending cases by June 15, the next date of hearing in HC. the court will then pass further directions.

“It is made clear that the process of implementing the resolutions shall not be stopped by the committee and shall take prompt action in right perspective at the earliest during the pendency of this petition,” the HC noted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:42 PM IST