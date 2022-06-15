Howrah violence: Calcutta HC reserves order on deployment of Central forces, urges to maintain communal harmony

Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday submitted details of the violence that took place in Howrah over the controversial remarks made by against Prophet Muhammad remark by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The Calcutta High Court bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Rajshri Bharadwaj kept their verdict reserved on a PIL filed for deployment of central paramilitary forces in the state due to the incident of sporadic violence across the state.

Advocate General S.N Mookherjee on behalf of the state government had submitted a report to the bench indicating the steps taken by the state government to curb the violence.

AG said that only in Howrah 99 arrests and 17 FIRs have been lodged out of which in Howrah (Gramin) 38 arrests are made and nine FIRs are lodged by the Howrah Police Commissionerate between June 9 and 10.

In the Murshidabad district, between June 11 to 13, 5 FIRs have been lodged and 18 arrests have been made. In Diamond Harbour district also several arrests have been made.

The Calcutta High Court has also asked the state authorities to see different video footage to identify the miscreants who were involved behind the ‘communal violence’.

Meanwhile, Narkeldanga police station under Kolkata Police had summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet.