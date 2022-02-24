Hijab case: Karnataka govt submits details of CFI in HC

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka High Court wanting to know the face behind the veil that triggered violence and protests over the hijab issue, the state government Thursday furnished details relating to the Campus Front of India (CFI) in a sealed cover to the bench.

At the same time, the Court was informed that a first information report had been registered against the members of the CFI, who had allegedly threatened some teachers in the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi district.

As soon as the proceedings began, state Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit that an FIR has been registered.

Earlier, the court was told that all students of the Government PU College, Udupi, where the hijab row erupted, had been abiding by the prescribed uniform till December last year. That’s when a few girls took objection, setting the stage for the Campus Front of India (CFI), a “radical” student organisation, to meddle in the issue.

It was then that the bench asked the state government to place information regarding the CFI and other organisations involved in the agitation before it.

