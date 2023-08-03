 High Court Adjourns ED's Plea to Cancel Sanjay Raut's Bail in Money Laundering Case
Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2022. On November 9, 2022, the special judge granted bail to Raut and his aide Pravin Raut

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the cancellation of bail of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in the alleged money laundering case related to the redevelopment of Patra chawl in suburban Goregaon.

Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2022. On November 9, 2022, the special judge granted bail to Raut and his aide Pravin Raut and made scathing observations in its order on the "pick-and-choose" attitude of the ED, stating that it made an "illegal" arrest of Raut while letting the main accused go scot-free without arrest.

ED counsel: Arrest was illegal was uncalled for

ED's counsel Anil Singh argued that Pravin Raut is the front man of Sanjay Raut and that the two received money from the scam. This is the predicate offence, said Singh.

Challenging the special court's order, Singh argued that the lower court's remark that their arrest was illegal was uncalled for.

Giving details of the case being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Singh said that the agency has recorded findings that in 2008, GuruAshish Constructions Director Pravin Raut and HDIL Promoter Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan sold the land parcel to different builders between 2008 and 2010. The money from these transactions was transferred to HDIL's account, and from that account, the black money, as a commission, was routed to Praveen Raut's account. He would then transfer the money to Sanjay Raut's account, contended Singh.

Raut's counsel Aabad Ponda objected to Singh submitting the EOW findings, saying that it was not a part of the ED's investigation and chargesheet.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai will continue to hear the matter on August 7.

