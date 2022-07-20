Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani case: Court gives time to trace out confessional statement of accused | File Photo

A sessions court in Dindoshi granted time to the prosecution in artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani’s double murder case to trace out the original confessional statement of accused Pradeep Rajbhar. The prosecution was unable to find when a witness - an ad-hoc district judge, had appeared before the court on Tuesday to testify regarding the statement he had recorded.

The ad-hoc judge had appeared before the court through videoconference. The sessions court recorded that Shri. Prasad Kulkarni, Ad-Hoc Dist. Judge is present, however, that the special public prosecutor is unable to find the original confessional statement recorded by the witness. The prosecutor sought time and the court granted time till Friday, when the district judge will appear again to testify.

Prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade said later that the statement was only misplaced and not found at the moment. It will definitely be found, he said as there are entries of its movement between the court and the registry.

Rajbhar had been an approver or prosecution witness in the case. But in June 2016, he had retracted his confessional statement given before a magistrate and stated in a letter submitted before a Dindoshi court where he was produced that he had been pressured by the police machinery and the confession statement he gave was false. He had also made this statement in person. He had claimed in his letter that the police had given him a written statement and asked him to depose before the magistrate according to it. He had further said that he had not shown his willingness to become an approver at any time and that the police pressured him to give the confessional statement so he was released.

Hema Upadhyay’s estranged husband artist Chintan Upadhyay is an accused in the case among another four accused. The prime accused is absconding.