Helipads in villages? First provide roads for children to reach schools: Bombay HC to govt

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it does not have an issue with helipads in villages, but the Maharashtra government should also provide good roads for children to go to schools.

A division bench headed by Justice Prasanna Varale made the remark while hearing a public interest litigation taken up suo motu (on its own) on the plight of students of Khirkhindi village in Satara district.

The students of Khirkhindi village have to travel by a boat in the Koyna river backwaters and then walk through a forest to reach their school.

The court directed Maharashtra chief secretary to convene a meeting with secretaries of the departments concerned and come up with a positive and permanent solution.

The HC said it was only interested in seeing the children get help and facilities for their education.

The court noted that a village in Satara district has two helipads, but no roads or bridges.

"We don't mind helipads in some villages, but at the same time we also want to see roads for children to go to school or college, finish their education and help the society," Justice Varale said.

"We only want the state government to take positive steps and do whatever is possible and find a permanent solution, he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hails from Satara district.

The court directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with secretaries of finance, rural development, education and social justice departments.

"After the meeting, the chief secretary shall along with his opinion prepare a report giving a permanent solution to the issues raised in the present matter," the HC said.

It directed that the report be submitted to the court by August 30 along with an affidavit from an officer not below the rank of deputy secretary of the state's general administration department.