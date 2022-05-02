'He is trying to escape clutches of law': ED in its response to Nawab Malik's bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its response to NCP leader Nawab Malik's application seeking a 6-weeks bail for surgery that he is trying to escape the clutches of law by way of the plea.

Malik had sought temporary bail for surgery at a private hospital for a kidney ailmemt. The ED said that he is that for the sole purpose of medical treatment that is available at government hospital, there is no need for the relief.

The ED said regarding his interim plea that in alternative to interim bail, he could be shifted to a private hospital, that by seeking this relief he wants to escape the process of law. Thereby, he may get an opportunity to remain at large on the pretext of prolonged health issues time and again in collusion with the hospital of his choice. It added that JJ hospital is a well-equipped government health facility. The plea it called 'nothing but a tactic' to get bail.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:38 PM IST