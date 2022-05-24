HC rejects transit pre-arrest bail plea of filmmaker booked for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the transit pre-arrest bail plea filed by filmmaker Avinash Das, who was booked by the Gujarat Police for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was recently arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

A vacation bench of Justice Bharati Dangre rejected Das’ transit anticipatory bail plea, filed through advocate Adil Khatri, and directed the filmmaker to “approach the appropriate forum for relief”.

Justice Dangre said that Ahmedabad, where the FIR against Das was registered, was not too far from Mumbai.

Das should approach the court concerned in Ahmedabad for protection from arrest or any other relief pertaining to the case, the judge said.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier this month arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal in a case of money laundering involving alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds, and also seized over Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, allegedly linked to Singhal.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:38 PM IST