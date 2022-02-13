HC orders four of one family to pay Rs 1 lakh each to get FIR quashed, two complainants to pay Rs 50k each for quashing FIR

The Bombay High Court while quashing an FIR filed with the Jogeshwari Police station, recently imposed hefty costs of Rs one lakh each on four men of the same family, booked for house-trespass and criminal intimidation. It also imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the two complaints in the case.

A bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor was hearing a petition filed by Rahul, Raj and Vishal Pasi along with their father Subash Pasi, who was booked on an FIR filed in the Jogeshwari Police station under charges of trespassing and criminal intimidation.

The complaint was filed by Ali Reza Abdi and Sanjay Pratap, who was running a hotel by name of Sheesha Sky lounge in the vicinity.

The complaint was filed in 2021 accusing the members of the Pasi family of allegedly trespassing into their lounge and even criminally intimidating the owners.

However, before the bench led by Justice Varale, the members of the Pasi family and even the owners of the hotel stated that they have amicably settled their dispute and that now want the FIR to be quashed.

The bench noted that in view of the settlement between the parties, the continuation of the FIR would amount to an abuse of the process of law. The bench further took into consideration that if FIR is allowed to continue it wouldn't meet the ends of Justice as the parties have settled their dispute.

"Considering all the aspects and more particularly the statements in the affidavit at the instance of original complainants that the parties have resolved the dispute amicably and the informant is not desirous of prosecuting the matter further and on his free will giving his consent for quashing the

proceedings, in our opinion, no fruitful purpose would be served by continuing the proceedings against the accused, on the contrary, it would be an act of mere futility," the bench observed.

"It can, thus, be seen that the matter has been amicably settled between the parties. From the perusal of FIR, it transpires that the allegations are totally personal in nature," the judges added.

The judges further took into account that because of the complaint police machinery was used. "As the police and Court machinery was used by the parties to settle their private disputes as a corollary of differences of opinion, it would be appropriate to saddle the accused to the amount of Rs. 1,00,000 each," the bench ordered.

"The complainants are also ordered to pay an amount of Rs. 50,000 each which shall be paid to Tata Memorial Hospital, an institution that takes care of the advanced and terminally ill cancer patients," the bench ordered further. The judges further clarified that if the parties failed to make the payments within four weeks, then the FIR won't be quashed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:00 AM IST