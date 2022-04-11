HC asks Mumbai International Airport Limited to explain steps against structures violating height norm

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to state what steps it has taken against structures violating the height norm in the airport's vicinity.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M G Sewlikar also asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to look into the concerns raised by an advocate Yashwant Shenoy with regard to aviation safety.

The bench was hearing public interest litigations filed by Shenoy stating lapse in the maintenance of aircraft and seeking action against structures violating height regulation norms near the airport.

On Monday, the advocate for MIAL told HC that it had issued demolition orders against several structures. The owners of these structures later filed appeals in courts which then stayed the demolition orders.

The court then asked the MIAL to file an affidavit stating what steps it has taken so far within three weeks

With regard to Shenoy's concerns over aviation safety and maintenance of aircraft, the bench noted that he had sent a letter to the DGCA in October 2018.

"The director-general of DGCA shall appoint a competent officer to look into the concerns expressed by the petitioner and take appropriate decisions within a period of three months," the court said.

Shenoy had claimed that an aircraft has to be inspected by an aircraft maintenance engineer every time it departs. "However, there have been instances where these engineers sign the log sheets without conducting the inspection," Shenoy alleged.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:58 PM IST