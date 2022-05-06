Hanuman Chalisa row: 'Ranas crossed lines of freedom of speech, but not sufficient ground to invoke sedition’, says court

Mumbai: A special court that granted bail to legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana arrested in the Hanuman Chalisa row, has said in its detailed order that while they undoubtedly crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution, mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words may not be a sufficient ground to invoke the charge of sedition.

The couple was granted relief on Wednesday. The court said that prima facie it appears that they have used certain expressions and sentences against the chief minister, which are extremely objectionable. Special Judge RN Rokade of special court conducting cases of MPs and MLAs further stated that it is to be noted that political leaders play an important role in facilitating peace and tranquillity. “Their vitality is appreciated due to the fact that they have followers - people who believe in what they say and act accordingly,” the court said. It added that therefore, politicians and other political figures have a greater responsibility and the impact of a political speech is also greater as they are in a position of authority. It added that though their statements and acts are blameworthy these cannot be stretched too far to bring within the ambit of provision of sedition under the IPC.

Judge Rokade in his reasoning said that it is well-settled that the provision cannot be invoked to penalize criticism of the persons for the time being engaged in carrying on administration or strong words used to express disapprobation of the measures of the government with a view to their improvement or alteration by lawful means.

“Similarly, comments, however strongly worded, expressing disapprobation of actions of the government, without exciting those feelings which generate the inclination to cause public disorder by acts of violence, would not be penal,” the order read. The order said that a citizen has the right to say or write whatever he likes about the government or its measures, by way of criticism or comments, so long as he does not incite people to violence against the government or with the intention to create public disorder. The court said on perusal of FIR, it is not the case of prosecution that the announcement (to recite Hanuman Chalisa) was made with an intention to incite people to create disorder by acts of violence. The announcement does not in any manner have the tendency, it said, of subverting the government by violent means.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:43 PM IST