Hanuman Chalisa – Loudspeaker Row: Plea filed seeking restrain on Raj Thackeray, charging him for sedition

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking restrain on Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray from organising press conferences and tours in the state and asking his followers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loud speakers.

The PIL filed by social and political activist Hemant Patil highlighted the public meeting held by Thackeray on May 1 at Aurangabad where he even allegedly made defamatory speeches against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The plea, filed through advocate RN Kachave expresses apprehension that the inflammatory statements could lead to protests in the state by the NCP workers, which in turn may lead to breach of peace in society.

During his Aurangabad public meeting, Thackeray had announced that loudspeakers should be removed from all the mosques by May 4 failing which his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside such mosques till they are removed.

The PIL states that the Aurangabad police has registered an FIR against Thackeray under Section 153 (causing provocation with an intent to cause riot), Section 116 (abetment of offence) and 117 (abetment of offence committed by more than 10 people) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Thackeray has started implementing playing of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. This has caused breach of peace and resulted in rioting in parts of Maharashtra, read the plea.

“Due to the said fact by the words spoken (by Thackeray), signs or by visible representation or otherwise brings, attempts to bring in hatred between Hindu and Muslim community at the instance of Thackeray,” added the PIL.

Patil has contended that despite all this, Thackeray has not been booked for sedition under section 124A of the IPC. Patil has made representation to the Police Commissioner and Senior Inspector of Mumbai Police for the same, but no action has been taken yet.

Apart from seeking restrain on Thackeray, Patil has sought that the MNS chief be booked for sedition and causing breach of peace and public nuisance.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:33 PM IST