Gyanvapi mosque plea in Supreme Court: Here's how Justice DY Chandrachud, PS Narasimha were associated with Ayodhya matter as well

Both the Supreme Court judges hearing the Gyanvapi mosque petition are connected to the Babri mosque case. Justice DY Chandrachud was one of the five judges who heard the Ayodhya temple-mosque case for 40 days in 2019 before delivering a historic judgment handing over the Babri site for the building of a Ram temple and ordering alternative five-acre land for a mosque.

Justice PS Narasimha was the senior lawyer for the Hindu petitioners in the Ayodhya case. Narasimha was appointed a Supreme Court judge on August 31, 2021. Both judges, Justice Chandrachud and Justice Narasimha, are in line to become Chief Justice.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:06 AM IST